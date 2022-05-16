Weather Blog - A nice spring week with a few thunderstorms possible

Good morning bloggers,

The total lunar eclipse was rather spectacular last night. The Earth passed between the moon and the sun and blocked most of the light from the moon. Enough light was able to get through to be able to still see the moon with the orange/red tint:

Photo by Michael Bozeman in Lee's Summit

Thank you to Michael Bozeman in Lee's Summit who took this picture through his telescope. There were a few clouds affecting the viewing around the KC metro area, but in the end we did get to experience this total lunar eclipse last night as the clouds finally moved away by 11 PM.

The sky is clear this morning. It will be a gorgeous spring day. The first week of May was too cool. The second week of May was too hot. This third week of May should be just right! Temperatures will mostly be in the mid-70s to lower 80s with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Surface Forecast Noon Tuesday

The forecast map for Tuesday, shown above, has a warm front south of KC, or possibly north of KC. The American Model (GFS model) has that broken warm front near the Missouri/Iowa border being the main front, whereas other models have the warm front southwest of KC. The models that have it forming southwest of KC have us in a heavy band of thunderstorms Tuesday. The models that show it farther north are drier near KC and stormier in Nebraska & Iowa near that northern Missouri border.

Severe Weather Risks:

Severe Outlook Today

Severe Outlook Tuesday

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico today, and the risk expands over our region tomorrow. The main severe weather type expected would be large hail and damaging winds. We will wait and see how this sets up on Tuesday and we will learn more later today. Watch for our in-depth weather forecasts on KSHB-41 today and tonight.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly sunny & very nice. Light winds with a high near 79°

Mostly sunny & very nice. Light winds with a high near Tonight: Clear & mild. Low: 58°

Clear & mild. Low: Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms. High: 79°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience.

Have a great start to. the week,

Gary