Weather Blog: A "Not July Like" Weekend

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had some pretty heavy, but brief, thunderstorms 2-4 AM. This is a view looking west on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex.

Jeff Penner

Here is the same view about 10 minutes later. You can see the reduction in visibility as a period of very heavy rain was occurring.

Jeff Penner

Fortunately, we avoided severe weather in our area last night. There was a 60 mph wind gust at St. Joseph and there is flooding in northeast Missouri, but those are the closest reports.

The periods of rain and thunderstorms are not over as we track the development of a summer cyclone. This summer cyclone is going to make the weather this weekend, quite un-summer like.

Details of this odd summer weather pattern are in the about 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.