Weather Blog - A Rare Summer Cyclone Will Form This Weekend

Good morning bloggers,

It is going to be a gorgeous summer day! Remember how hot it got in June? It didn't hit 100 degrees, but we had many days in the 90s. That part of the pattern will cycle back through later this month. Look at the highs so far this month:

July 1: 86°

July 2: 88°

July 3: 88°

July 4: 88°

July 5: 89°

July 6: 88°

July 7: 85°

So, as you can see, we have not been 90° in July yet. This streak will end tomorrow with a surge of heat moving in for one day, and then much cooler air will arrive Saturday and Sunday. Sunday may struggle to get up above 73°. Hotter days are coming, but we are lopping off a good chunk of summer heat at the moment.

Upper Level Flow This Weekend

We are cycling through the part of the LRC that produced the coldest air last winter. Remember when it dropped to nearly 20 degrees below zero around Valentine's Day. Well, that part of the pattern is cycling through now. The map above shows a rare summer cyclone near KC on Sunday, and it shows the "heat wave creating" anticyclone near Las Vegas. It will be hot out west. But, in KC, this means we will get to experience highs in the 70s for a couple of days.

There is also a chance of rain:

Rainfall Forecast Next Four Days

The American Model (GFS) shows 1/2" to 3" of rain in our region this weekend. This map above shows the rainfall forecast for this weekend. We will analyze the latest data and update you later today and get more specific in tomorrows blog.

The weather is going to be fantastic today. The E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) will be nearly a 10 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day sharing in this Gabbing With Gary Blog experience. Have a great Thursday. We will go in-depth on 41 Action News today and tonight.

Gary