Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: A run at 60°, a Storm System and the Chiefs

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:27:25-05

Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking three main things.

1. A big warm up Tuesday

1.jpg

2. Chance of a storm system Friday-Saturday

We still need some precipitation as during the last 30 days we have seen 30-60% of average rainfall. We are in a dry zone that extends to the southwest Plains. Storm systems have been getting their act together north of I-80 and along I-44 to Ohio.

2.jpg

3. Chiefs weather for Sunday

Between now and the Chiefs game we will see a series of weather changes.

The three and a half minute video below goes into detail on all 3 items.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018