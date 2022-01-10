Weather Blog: A run at 60°, a Storm System and the Chiefs

Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking three main things.

1. A big warm up Tuesday

Jeff Penner

2. Chance of a storm system Friday-Saturday

We still need some precipitation as during the last 30 days we have seen 30-60% of average rainfall. We are in a dry zone that extends to the southwest Plains. Storm systems have been getting their act together north of I-80 and along I-44 to Ohio.

Jeff Penner

3. Chiefs weather for Sunday

Between now and the Chiefs game we will see a series of weather changes.

The three and a half minute video below goes into detail on all 3 items.

Have a great week and stay healthy.