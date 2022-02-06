Weather Blog: A run at 60 degrees 2 days this week

Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a high Saturday of 47° as south winds gusted over 30 mph from an extensive snow pack. If there was no snow on the ground, we would have likely seen a high close to 60° instead of 50°.

SNOW COVER SATURDAY:

There was 4" or more of snow from southern Kansas, Oklahoma to New England.

Jeff Penner

SNOW COVER SUNDAY MORNING:

The snow really melted across Kansas and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. So, winds from the south and southwest the next few days will not be influenced by snow.

Jeff Penner

We started Sunday with a gorgeous sunrise. This middle of February week will feature 2 days where we make a run at 60 or higher. A change in the weather pattern is about 10 days away.

Details are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.