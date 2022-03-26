Weather Blog: Run at 80° 1 day out of next 10

Good Saturday bloggers,

The weekend weather will be fairly nice with periods of clouds and highs 50°-55°. It will be cooler Sunday if we see more clouds and a rain or snow shower.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking one day that will make a run at 80° and one main storm system during the next seven days.

If you are heading to the Sporting KC game this evening at Children's Mercy Park the weather looks good for soccer. It will be dry and cool with a five-15 breeze from the northeast.

Jeff Penner

The rainy week last week pulled us away from drought conditions. Rainfall the last 30 days is now 100% to 200% of average.

Jeff Penner

Details on the next storm system and one day near 80° is in the almost four minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.