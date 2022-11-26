Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Saturday night rainstorm

Watch the latest forecast any time.
2.jpg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 09:27:24-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking a storm system from the south (was in northern Mexico Friday) that will bring beneficial rain for some and not enough for others as it tracks through Missouri tonight and Sunday.

The first clouds of a storm are usually cirrus. This was the case at sunrise as cirrus clouds made for a super Saturday sunrise.

2.jpg

How much rain will fall on your yard or farm? What is the timing? How will this storm affect travel on Sunday?

Details and answers are in the six minute video below.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving day weekend.
Stay healthy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018