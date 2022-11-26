Weather Blog: Saturday night rainstorm

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking a storm system from the south (was in northern Mexico Friday) that will bring beneficial rain for some and not enough for others as it tracks through Missouri tonight and Sunday.

The first clouds of a storm are usually cirrus. This was the case at sunrise as cirrus clouds made for a super Saturday sunrise.

Jeff Penner

How much rain will fall on your yard or farm? What is the timing? How will this storm affect travel on Sunday?

Details and answers are in the six minute video below.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving day weekend.

Stay healthy