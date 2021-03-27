Weather Blog: A Shifting Weather Pattern

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a pretty sunrise to start the weekend after our latest round of rain moved away.

This pic was captured around 6 AM Saturday. You can see the moon shining through cirrus and altocumulus clouds along with a wet I-70 and surrounding roads. The rain had just ended after a new .05"-.25" fell overnight. Will the roads be wet or dry on Thursday when the Royals home opener takes place?

Jeff Penner

The weather pattern is shifting as we end March and start April.

We are tracking two cold fronts the next 7 days. The first one moves through today.

It is hard to believe that the Royals home opener is Thursday. They play the Texas Rangers at 3:10 PM. I have seen snow, thunderstorms, cold rain, very warm and humid, windy and just about anything else for Royals home openers.

The 2021 home opener will be in the "anything else" category.

The 5 minute video below goes in detail day by day to opening day.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.