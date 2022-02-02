Weather Blog - Snowy Wednesday morning

Good morning bloggers,

It's a snow day for the kids! We have had 1 to 3 inches of snow so far with 1 more inch likely near downtown, and 2 more inches likely south and east of downtown. Farther north, around 1/2" more is possible before this tapers off by noon.

National Radar

Kansas City is on the northwest edge of this storm that will produce much higher snowfall totals across eastern Missouri into Illinois.

The impacts have been significant on most roads with slick and hazardous conditions and a few road closures due to crashes. Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time. If it takes you 20 minutes to get to work, plan on 30 or 40 minutes.

Snowy Dia & Gary

Dia Wall and I were outside to begin our KSHB-41 Newscast at 10 p.m. last night. It was snowing pretty heavily at that time. Then we had a lull in the snow until 4 a.m. when it spread across most areas.

Sunny & Rainbow

It is also quite windy out there. The snow has drifted, as you can see right behind Sunny with a 5 to 6 inch drift.

There is a second round of snow that will track across the region tonight.

Tonight

This forecast map is from the HRRR model. It shows the snow moving in from the south after sunset tonight.

This is the second band and KC is again on the northern edge. An additional 1/2" is possible in north KC tonight and an additional 1" of snow is possible around Lee's Summit tonight.

There will also be additional accumulations this morning.

Snow Forecast: From Now through tonight

This map shows the total snow accumulation between now and early tomorrow morning. 3 to 4 additional inches are likely southeast and south of KC. We are on the northern edge of this second main wave from this storm.

Snow Forecast Through 5 AM Thursday

Snow Forecast Through 5 AM Thursday

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Now - Noon: An addtional 1" in Kansas City north and 2" near Lee's Summit is likely. This will bring totals to around 2" to 5" across the city

An addtional 1" in Kansas City north and 2" near Lee's Summit is likely. This will bring totals to around 2" to 5" across the city Noon to 6 p.m.: Snow tapering off to flurries. No additional accumulation expected. It will be windy and cold with north winds 10-25 mph. Wind chills will be near zero with temperatures around 14° to 19°.

Snow tapering off to flurries. No additional accumulation expected. It will be windy and cold with north winds 10-25 mph. Wind chills will be near zero with temperatures around 14° to 19°. Tonight: Snow increasing from the south with the northern edge staying just south or near St. Joseph. An additional 1/2" to 1" is possible in Kansas City with 3 to 4 more inches south and east including Clinton, Missouri, Pleasanton, Kansas, Harrisonville, Missouri, Warrensburg and Sedalia!

Snow increasing from the south with the northern edge staying just south or near St. Joseph. An additional 1/2" to 1" is possible in Kansas City with 3 to 4 more inches south and east including Clinton, Missouri, Pleasanton, Kansas, Harrisonville, Missouri, Warrensburg and Sedalia! Thursday: The snow ends and it will be cold with very little if any melting

We will monitor all of this on KSHB 41 today and tonight!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day sharing in this weather experience. Have a great snow day.

Gary