Weather Blog - A Stormy Thursday Morning

Posted at 6:46 AM, May 27, 2021
Good morning bloggers,

Two lines of strong thunderstorms are tracking across the area this morning. There was a severe thunderstorm near Olathe, KS as I was starting this blog. Here is a look at the radar at 6:30 AM:

6:30 AM

Here is how it looked coming into Overland Park at 6:50 AM:

These thunderstorms are rolling through with a second line approaching from the northwest. They have mostly been below severe levels!

Thank you @Stephanie_K1070 for this picture she tweeted out.

May 27 2021 shelf cloud
A shelf cloud rolls in with severe weather near Edgerton, Kansas, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Expect heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and a few stronger wind gusts. This second line may end up reducing the chance of thunderstorms later today.....

I will finish the blog soon.....

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing with Gary blog. Have a great day and stay with 41 Action News, we'll keep you advised.

Gary

