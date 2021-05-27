Weather Blog - A Stormy Thursday Morning

Good morning bloggers,

Two lines of strong thunderstorms are tracking across the area this morning. There was a severe thunderstorm near Olathe, KS as I was starting this blog. Here is a look at the radar at 6:30 AM:

6:30 AM

Here is how it looked coming into Overland Park at 6:50 AM:

Clouds

These thunderstorms are rolling through with a second line approaching from the northwest. They have mostly been below severe levels!

Courtesy of @Stephanie_K1070

Thank you @Stephanie_K1070 for this picture she tweeted out.

Wes Peery/KSHB A shelf cloud rolls in with severe weather near Edgerton, Kansas, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Expect heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and a few stronger wind gusts. This second line may end up reducing the chance of thunderstorms later today.....

I will finish the blog soon.....

Gary