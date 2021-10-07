Weather Blog - A Sunday Night Football Battle Of The Weather Models

Good morning bloggers,

Welcome to the new LRC, the new cycling weather pattern that just started this week. Very different things are already happening and this morning I took the dogs out for an early walk and it was pouring rain. I got up really early as I am on this show called "Coffee Talk" from Orlando, Florida to discuss the LRC and this developing weather pattern. The dogs got a little wet, and I am not having my coffee and writing this blog.

So, with a new weather pattern, different things are already happening, and Sunday Night Football on KSHB may be affected by a storm system. We will show a battle between two rivals, the European and American weather models.

We had a little bit of rain this morning and the total at KCI in the month of last year's pattern was 3.53" below average:

Rainfall Last 31 Days

We did get .14" of rain at KCI yesterday, and a few spotty amounts this morning. What happens next? A cloudy start to today with some sun breaking out this afternoon. And, then, a big warm up Friday into Saturday before the next storm system approaches. Here are the American & European weather models from last night.

The European Model Valid Sunday Night as the 4th quarter is likely getting under way:

European Model Valid Sunday Night

The European Model has shown it dry for the game, while the American model, below is not dry by 10 PM:

American Model Valid Sunday Night

I am leaning in the direction of the American Model. But, this does not mean the rain won't hold off until 11 PM Sunday night. There is hope that it will. We will have new data coming in and our weather team will update you on the trends.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Cloudy with a few rain showers this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds. High: 75°

Cloudy with a few rain showers this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds. High: Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 84°

Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. High: Saturday: Increasing and thickening high clouds. South winds 20-40 mph and gusty. High: 87°

Increasing and thickening high clouds. South winds 20-40 mph and gusty. High: Sunday: Dry with periods of clouds. South winds 10-25 mph. High: 80°

Dry with periods of clouds. South winds 10-25 mph. High: Sunday Night: Thunderstorms and rain likely. The best chance is after 10 PM.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog, and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Thursday.

Gary