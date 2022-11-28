Watch Now
Weather Blog: Wild temperature changes over next 10 days in Kansas City

Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 13:26:32-05

Good victory Monday bloggers,

The Chiefs win by 16 and everybody is ho-hum, even me. I am old enough to remember when we had no chance to win football games. Let's enjoy the ride!

Now, the weather is going on a dizzying temperature ride that may not be so enjoyable. You may want to grab the Dramamine after hearing the forecast. You may also want to have all the seasons clothes available the next 10 days.

Details on the wild temperature ride and the chances for any snow, ice or rain are in the four minute video below.

Have a great week.
Stay healthy, the temperature swings will make that a challenge.

