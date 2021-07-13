Weather Blog: A Two Day Lull in an Active July Weather Pattern

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in two day lull in what is an active weather pattern for July. Now, as active as it has been there are still many locations in the KC area that need rain. Northern, northeast and central Missouri received some decent and too much rain the last 7 days along with locations about 30-50 miles south and southwest of KC. Average for the entire month is 4.58" and most locations are 10-30% of average with 60% of the month to go. So, there is plenty of time to make up ground.

Jeff Penner

A cold front arrives Thursday and exits Friday, bringing our next chance of thunderstorms. Normally, this time of year, that would lead to some great weekend weather as you get a front once every 1-2 weeks.

Now, the weather this weekend may end up quite nice, but there is a large fly in the ointment.

The 5 minute video below goes into detail on this interesting weekend forecast.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.