Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: A Two Day Lull in an Active July Weather Pattern

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 14:13:48-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in two day lull in what is an active weather pattern for July. Now, as active as it has been there are still many locations in the KC area that need rain. Northern, northeast and central Missouri received some decent and too much rain the last 7 days along with locations about 30-50 miles south and southwest of KC. Average for the entire month is 4.58" and most locations are 10-30% of average with 60% of the month to go. So, there is plenty of time to make up ground.

1.jpg

A cold front arrives Thursday and exits Friday, bringing our next chance of thunderstorms. Normally, this time of year, that would lead to some great weekend weather as you get a front once every 1-2 weeks.

2.jpg

Now, the weather this weekend may end up quite nice, but there is a large fly in the ointment.

The 5 minute video below goes into detail on this interesting weekend forecast.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018