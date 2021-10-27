Weather Blog - A Very Wet Storm Begins

Good morning bloggers,

A major storm is about to produce a lot of rain in Kansas City.

Rainfall Forecast

The energy of this storm began moving out over the plains states last night, and the Storm Prediction Center issued Tornado Watches over Kansas and Oklahoma as you can see here:

Tornado Watches Last Night

Look at the Tornado Watches from a year ago in the year 2020:

2020 Tornado Watches

It just blows my mind at how quiet Tornado Alley has been for the past two years. Look at how there were no Tornado Watches in 2020 over almost all of Kansas and a large chunk of Oklahoma.

Well, something massive has changed. We began the week with tornadoes touching down in our viewing area, and the active weather has continued. What is that massive change? The LRC! A unique pattern started a few weeks ago, and we have been experiencing these storm systems quite differently already. What does it mean for the winter? We will have our winter forecast in about a month. We are still learning more about this weather pattern.

It's time to enter our snowflake contest. What are you predicting? When will we have our first inch of snow? The inch will be measured at the KSHB-41 Studios in front of our building by one of our meteorologists. The average date of the first inch is December 14th. Will it happen early again this year?

Snowflake Contest

Thank you for sharing a few minutes of your day with us, and reading our weather blog. Good luck with your entry into the snowflake contest.

Have a great Wednesday,

Gary