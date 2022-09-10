Weather Blog: A week's worth of weather changes

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have seen mainly dry weather since the 28th of August with very little day to day change in the weather.

Today we will see a week's worth of weather changes as we track a cold front and developing storm system.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely later today and tonight and it will impact some events. We do need the rain and it has to rain sometime. We are now over 6" below average rainfall since June 1.

Jeff Penner

Details on timing and amounts of rain are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy