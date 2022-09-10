Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: A week's worth of weather changes

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:21 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 09:28:22-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have seen mainly dry weather since the 28th of August with very little day to day change in the weather.

Today we will see a week's worth of weather changes as we track a cold front and developing storm system.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely later today and tonight and it will impact some events. We do need the rain and it has to rain sometime. We are now over 6" below average rainfall since June 1.

2.jpg

Details on timing and amounts of rain are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018