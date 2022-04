Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an active April weather pattern as we are tracking three-four systems the next seven days. They are timed for Easter Sunday (wish I could change it), Tuesday night-Wednesday, Friday into next weekend.

Today will be nice!

We don't need the rain, but we have several chances anyway. These April showers will bring many May flowers!

Jeff Penner

Details on this active weather pattern are in the five minute video below.

Have a happy, healthy and safe Easter and Passover weekend.