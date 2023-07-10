Weather Blog: Active weather pattern around the corner

Good Monday bloggers,

Do you remember what occurred 30 years ago in July? That was July 1993 when we experienced the "Flood of '93." I remember flying to Chicago in August and seeing mostly an ocean in Iowa. It was horrible.

I was living in Prairie Village at the time and recorded 2 feet of rain that month! Every night we had major thunderstorm complexes cross Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. The night of July 10 was a night that brought 5-10" of rain to much of our area and really set the flood in motion.

Amazingly in 1993 Oklahoma and Arkansas into Texas were having a drought as the thunderstorms fell part before heading south.

Now in 2023 we need rain as the thunderstorm complexes mostly fall apart before reaching us. Thankfully, the weather pattern is not as extreme as 1993.

We will be seeing a more active pattern beginning Tuesday night. We will be tracking complexes of thunderstorms like we did in 1993. But, these will be smaller and will be occurring on ground that can hold a ton of water. But, you can still get flash flooding.

Details on this upcoming weather pattern are in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.