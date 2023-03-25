Weather Blog: Active weather pattern, 4 storm systems in 5 days

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an active weather pattern as we are tracking four storm systems through Tuesday. The first occurred last night. You can add a fifth storm system if you include the end of next week.

This active pattern started in October when the new pattern set up. We have seen quite a bit of rain, but not much snow. Last night was a prime example of why we have not seen the snow, but the rain.

Rainfall around the city last night was .50" to 1.50". But, we saw just a few periods of mixed big snowflakes that turned a few roofs and cars slushy. It was 1-2 degrees too warm at 3000-5000 feet. We have seen numerous big precipitation producing storm systems this season that have done very similar things.

Rainfall for March is running around .80"-1" above average. We have guaranteed an above average rainfall month as the March average is 2.36". We are at 2.58" and counting.

Jeff Penner

Since Jan. 1 we are around 3" above average rainfall so far.

Jeff Penner

The second storm arrives tonight. If you are out and about, such as heading to the Sporting KC game. Be weather aware and keep an eye to the sky.

Jeff Penner

Details on the rapidly changing weather are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.