Weather Blog | An early look at Thanksgiving, Plaza Lighting Ceremony forecast

I hope you're having a great Wednesday, weather blog readers! We have two more days of the warm sunshine left before cooler weather this weekend.

We are also a little more than a week away from Thanksgiving and the Plaza Lighting Ceremony, which means we are getting a better idea of what the forecast will be for the day.

There will still be some changes, probably minor, to the forecast as we get closer, but I wanted to give the readers the lay of land for the holiday as there will be many people outside from morning to night.

As you may or may not recall, the weather last Thanksgiving was pretty nice, it was sunny and 60 degrees. Tough to beat that for late November!

This year is still looking sunny but probably not 60 degrees.

A cold front moves through in the first half of next week, bringing cooler air across much of the U.S. This doesn't necessarily mean it will be cold in blue areas, just cooler than normal/average. Keep reading until the end for a national forecast.

KSHB

Cold air and clear skies coming in means Turkey Trot temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s to near 40 with light wind. It should quickly feel much warmer as you start running in the sunshine.

KSHB

Most of the day looks to feature calm and cool conditions as highs warm into the middle 40s to near 50.

KSHB

If you're traveling to other parts of Kansas or Missouri, I don't see hazardous travel conditions as both states will be experiencing cold air advection after the front.

Some clouds will start to move in later in the afternoon and evening, which will help keep some of that afternoon warmth near the surface, instead of it escaping into the upper atmosphere like it does on most nights.

Clouds or not, it's shaping up to be a classic cold November night in Kansas City! The weather looks like it will not have an impact on the Plaza Lightning Ceremony.

KSHB

If you're traveling to other parts of the country for the holiday, Meteorologist Cassie Wilson put together a forecast map of some Thanksgiving aptly-named towns.

Gobble Gobble - 8 more days! What is your favorite town/dish on the map for Turkey Day? Yes these are REAL towns across the USA. Things are trending cool and we are setting the stage with good eating weather come Thanksgiving Day. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/b6j4N46vsi — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) November 15, 2023

Tortilla Flat, Arizona, and Bean Station, Tennessee, are two of my favorite!

If you have any questions or ideas for a blog topic, feel free to reach out to me on social media @WesWeather.

Talk to you tomorrow, weather blog readers!

