Weather Blog - Another Arctic Front Is Two Days Away

Good morning bloggers,

KCI Airport ended up having 2.1" of snow. Here at KSHB-41 there was 0.5", so the snowflake contest goes on. The snowfall was the first measurable of the season. Only a few years have gone longer than this year for our first measurable. And, now there may be another chance on Wednesday night. Let's take a look.

As discussed in the weekend blog, the prediction of this last storm was spot on perfect except for one thing. The snow forecast was a bit too aggressive. We predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow over the KC metro area, and 1/2 to 2 inches fell, and that was on top of some sleet mixture. This next forecast is again a tough one, but there is a big difference this time. This will be just a snow forecast. So, either it is going to snow, or it is not. And, then we will get into the amounts.

There will also be another blast of cold arriving after a warm up the next two days. This roller-coaster ride of temperatures will continue.

Here is a look at our in-house computer model valid at 10 PM Wednesday:

Snow Wednesday Night?

This model is very similar to all of the other models except for one. The GFS, or American Model, has been showing no snow at all for KC. The European Model has had 1-3 inches as well as the other models I have looked at. So, let's see how they come in today.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly sunny and rising above freezing this afternoon. South winds 5-15 mph. High: 37°

Mostly sunny and rising above freezing this afternoon. South winds 5-15 mph. High: Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy. South winds 10-25 mph. High: 44°

Sunny, warmer, and breezy. South winds 10-25 mph. High: Wednesday: Increasing clouds. There is a 50% chance of snow Wednesday night. High: 24°

Here are the stats for 2021:

2021 Stats

And, here are the stats for December. It did not snow!

December Stats

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Monday,

Gary