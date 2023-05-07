Weather Blog: Another day of potential record heat, severe thunderstorms

Good Sunday bloggers,

Saturday we broke the record high of 89° with a high of 91°. Today we may break the record high of 92° set in 1934 as we are going for a high again of 91°.

The record heat fueled severe thunderstorms in northern Missouri Saturday. The record, near record heat today will help to fuel thunderstorms again across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northern Missouri.

Will the thunderstorms make it to KC? Will they be severe? If they are severe, what is the main severe threat? Can we just get rain without severe weather?

Answers to these questions and more are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Be weather aware.

Have a great week and stay healthy