Weather Blog - Another Great Day & Then A Storm Approaches

It is victory Monday after the Chiefs squeak by Green Bay on a 73 degree day. A win is a win, and the Chiefs are now 5-4. That last impacting play by Mahomes, scrambling to his right and then zipping the ball into Tyreek Hill's chest for a first down was the old Mahomes we know so well. It may be a play that gets him out of his little slump. Yes, I feel he has been in a season long slump, and one play is just one play, but that just felt great. A big game is ahead of the Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday night and it will be on KSHB-41.

How about that weather yesterday! It reached 73 degrees with winds gusting over 30 mph. There are some big changes heading our way, but not until Tuesday. We get to enjoy another great day with highs reaching the lower 70s again. And, then the pattern changes. Here is the upper level flow valid Wednesday:

Upper Level Flow Wednesday

Look at the pink/purple circle just north of Montana in Canada. And, then notice the dip in the flow over the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle. This an upper level trough that is tilting from northwest to southeast. This is another negatively tilted trough which is an energetic trough. This negative tilt leads to stronger rising motion and we may very well have thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Here is a look at the 10 PM forecast that shows heavy downpours and possibly thunderstorms in our area:

Powercast Valid 10 PM Wednesday



We will discuss this and a lot more as we bring you KC's most accurate forecast today and tonight.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly sunny and nearly perfect this afternoon. The winds will be less and from the south at 5-15 mph. High: 72°

Increasing clouds with a light southeast breeze. Low: Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High; 62°

Mostly cloudy and cooler. High; Wednesday: Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms by evening. High: 63°

Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms by evening. High: Thursday-Saturday: Turning much colder with highs in the 40s to lower 50s!

