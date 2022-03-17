Weather Blog: Another Thursday night storm approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

It looks like the luck of the Irish is with us today. We are forecasting temperatures to warm into the 70s for the St. Patrick's Day parade, and then a storm system will be approaching. We have had a lot of Thursday night storm systems in 2022.

Here is a look at the forecast at noon today:

Surface Forecast Valid At Noon Today

A front will be stalling near Kansas City. This is shown with the alternating blue and red lines. It will begin sagging south this afternoon. Temperatures just ahead of this front will reach into the 70s while just north of the front it will be colder.

Surface Forecast Valid at 9 PM Tonight

Simulated Radar Valid At 7 AM Friday

Precipitation Probabilities

Rainfall Forecast

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a safe and great St. Patrick's Day!

Gary