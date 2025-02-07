Weather Blog: Any Ice Tonight? Update on Snow Next Week

Good Super Bowl weekend bloggers,

If you are heading out and about to Super Bowl parties Sunday it will be a dry and cold day. After the Super Bowl, next week, we are tracking 3 snow producing systems. Before Super Bowl Sunday we are tracking a system for tonight that will bring drizzle and light rain. But, will it get icy like the other day?

As of the writing of this blog the answer to icy roads is "no" in most locations. We have to watch far northern Missouri and we still have to watch our area as we will be barely warm enough to keep it from being icy. A few degrees colder, we have a different story.

Jeff Penner

We will talk about 2 of the 3 storm systems next week. They are timed for later Monday into early Tuesday and Wednesday. The third is timed for Valentine's day weekend.

Details on the system tonight and the several snow chances next week (how much snow?) are in the three and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!