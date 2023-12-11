KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Any Winter weather in Kansas City last 10 days of Fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

The first day of winter is 9:27 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. It is on the 10th day of our Super 10 Day forecast.

Today was certainly not acting like winter as Arctic air is over 2,000 miles away from Kansas City. Temperatures across the United States are mostly above average for this time of year. Now, winter weather can easily affect our area before the Earth and Sun say so.

So, far we have seen some brief bouts of winter weather, but overall it has been pretty mild and tame.

Any sign of winter weather as we approach astronomical winter? We look at the last 10 days of astronomical fall in the six minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy