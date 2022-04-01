Weather Blog - April begins with a freeze & a storm approaching

Good morning bloggers,

Another storm is approaching with snow likely tonight. 3" of snow is possible with it becoming heavy and temperatures dropping to near 0 degrees by tomorrow. Welcome to April. APRIL FOOLS!!!!!!! I am just kidding. Did I get you? There is some frost this morning, and there is another strong cold front in the forecast for next week that we still have to watch for any snow chances, and that one may be our last chance for at least six months. The low this morning did dip into hard freeze territory with 25 to 26 degrees in most spots.

Opening day at the K forecast: It is looking like that cold front will move through mid-next week and this will likely mean next Thursday is cold and breezy with temperatures in the 40s.

We just experienced a wild month of March. It was truly March Weather Madness:

March Stats

We went from 84° to 6° in the first half of the month

There were eight days 70° or higher

It seemed to snow every Thursday, and it was not just perception. It was reality including yesterday when we had a few snowflakes on Thursday again. The only Thursday/Friday combination it didn't snow was on the 3rd of March, the day after it was 84°.

Today is looking very nice on this April Fools Day! This time that is not a joke. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s, or 20 degrees or more warmer than yesterday. Clouds wil be increasing as this fast moving storm approaches.

5 PM Friday Forecast

We will likely have some rain showers tracking across our region tonight around midnight, and then they will be gone by tomorrow.

Midnight Forecast

Saturday will start out breezy and cold with temperatures near 40 degrees. The sun will help us warm back up to near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, it will warm up even more into the middle or upper 60s!!!!

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day.

Gary