KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Arctic air has entered, when does it exit?

Good Chiefs Saturday bloggers,

The Arctic air is here and the Texans are here as well to play the Chiefs. Houston may be dealing with winter weather this week. More in the video below.

The game today will still be 20-30 degrees warmer than the Dolphins game last year. And, it is not even going to be in the top 5 coldest games played at Arrowhead. But cold is cold.

If you are heading out to the game, here are some tips and items that are allowed.

Mother Nature at least brought out the Chiefs colors. But she forgot the heaters.

How long will the cold last? Any snow?

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.
Stay warm & healthy
GO CHIEFS!

Jeff Weather Blog

