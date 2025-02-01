Weather Blog: Arctic Air vs. Tropical Air

Good Saturday bloggers,

It is hard to believe it is February 1st. But, since it is the 1st of February, it means it is also January statistics day. No surprise, it was a cold month, the 23rd coldest since records began in 1888. It was the 8th snowiest as well.

Jeff Penner

Now, what about February?

It is not Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs, but it is a battle between Arctic air and tropical air. There are times where this means a big storm is likely, but this week we are tracking small systems. A bigger storm is possible between February 10 and 15. We will talk more about that during the next week.

These small systems will track along the temperature gradient producing areas of precipitation.

What does this mean? Details are in the video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.