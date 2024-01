Good Friday bloggers,

We are in for one more night with subzero low temperatures.

Jeff Penner

Then, a big shift in the weather pattern occurs over the weekend and next week. This will bring air warm enough to support rain. And there are 2-3 systems to track next week as we go from an Arctic cold, dry snow pattern to a warmer and rainy weather pattern.

Jeff Penner

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay warm, stay healthy.