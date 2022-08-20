Weather Blog: Awesome August weather, how long will it last?

Watch Now
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 09:48:26-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a super Saturday sunrise! The sun was illuminating an anvil from thunderstorms along Interstate 44 and some lower altocumulus clouds. This pretty picture is a sign of things to come as we are in for some great summer weather this weekend. Highs 80-85. lows tonight around 60.

This great weather is just in time for the Chiefs return to Arrowhead. They play the Commanders at 3 p.m. on KSHB 41. Our pregame show starts at 2 p.m.

We are looking at highs of 80°-85° today along with a few cumulus clouds and a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Details on our next rain chances, the week ahead and the likelihood of too much of a good thing in the southern Plains is in the four minute and 25 second video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

