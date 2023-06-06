Weather Blog: Back door cold front, potential widespread weekend rain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

Today will be another day where we see "pop up" showers and thunderstorms. There will be less than we saw on Monday. Also, they will barely move, so they will have to basically form overhead if you are to be affected by them. If you get underneath a shower or thunderstorm it will rain, possibly heavy, for 5-15 minutes with wind gusts 20-40 mph and a temperature drop to the 70s.

These pop up thunderstorms do not help big areas that need rain. Right now that is the Missouri side.

Yesterday one of the thunderstorms got out of control producing 60 mph winds and 1" hail between Olathe and Gardner.

Jeff Penner

The severe reports were at 3:23 p.m. and this when we may have captured what we call a "wet microburst" on our Corporate Woods Skyview at Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 69.

What is a "wet microburst?" Here is the definition from the National Weather Service.

A microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening. There are two primary types of microbursts: 1) wet microbursts and 2) dry microbursts. Wet microbursts are accompanied by significant precipitation and are common in the Southeast during the summer months.

This was from our skyview looking in the direction at around the time of the wind and hail reports.

Jeff Penner

OK, now what is next? We are now tracking two main chances of rain and thunderstorms.

1. Wednesday afternoon and night into early Thursday

2. This weekend

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy