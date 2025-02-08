KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Back-to-back-to-back storm systems

Good Saturday bloggers,

The Chiefs are not the only ones trying for a three-peat. Mother Nature is also trying to do a three-peat next week as we are tracking back to back to back storm systems.

So, will the Chiefs pull it off? Will Mother Nature pull it off?

The three storm systems are timed for Monday evening-Tuesday morning, Wednesday and next weekend.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Before the snowy week begins, here is a look at the seasonal snowfall totals, so far, around the USA. It has been a strange season, to say the least.

The cities within the yellow circle are running 15" to 25" below average snowfall for the season, so far. Omaha is still sitting at 1" of snow for the season. Des Moines is still at 4.7". New Orleans is at 8" of snow for the season!

Jeff Penner

Details on the back-to-back-to-back storm systems are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Stay healthy!

GO CHIEFS!!!

Jeff Weather Blog

—