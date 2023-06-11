Watch Now
Weather Blog: Beneficial Rain and the Week Ahead

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jun 11, 2023
Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen beneficial rain overnight, especially in locations that were really getting way too dry. Those locations were just east of KC as 2"-5" of rain occurred from around Warrensburg, MO to east of Excelsior Springs, MO.

Those locations are in a level 2 to 4 of 4 drought. It may have been too much of a "good thing", but it was nonetheless a "good thing".

We will see more rain today. It will mostly be scattered with one potential period to see widespread rain.

Details on the rain today and the next rain chances as we look into the week ahead in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead
Stay healthy

