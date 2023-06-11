Weather Blog: Beneficial Rain and the Week Ahead

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen beneficial rain overnight, especially in locations that were really getting way too dry. Those locations were just east of KC as 2"-5" of rain occurred from around Warrensburg, MO to east of Excelsior Springs, MO.

Jeff Penner

Those locations are in a level 2 to 4 of 4 drought. It may have been too much of a "good thing", but it was nonetheless a "good thing".

Jeff Penner

We will see more rain today. It will mostly be scattered with one potential period to see widespread rain.

Details on the rain today and the next rain chances as we look into the week ahead in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy