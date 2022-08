Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen some beneficial rain this morning. We were 5" below average on rainfall since June 1st. You will see in the video below that we still have a long way to go. But, we got something.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking a chance of thunderstorms Monday followed by a increasingly tough Labor Day weekend forecast. Could we be chipping away at the rainfall deficit next weekend?

We discuss all of this in the three minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.