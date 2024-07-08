Weather Blog: Beryl Barrelling toward Missouri

Good Monday bloggers,

Hurricane Beryl made landfall this morning at 3:50 a.m. at Matagorda, TX which is about 100 miles south of Galveston, TX as a category 1 hurricane. It will quickly become a tropical storm as it tracks north into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas tonight. It will cross Missouri Tuesday with KC on the western edge of its influence.

Fortunately, it is moving at about 15 mph, so it won't stall and become a Harvey.

Jeff Penner

Below is an animation of Beryl as it tracks from the Gulf coast to the Great Lakes. It will cross Missouri on Tuesday.

Let's take a closer look at the remnants of Beryl and our weather through Friday.

TODAY-TONIGHT:

We will be partly cloudy, warm & humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s and almost no wind. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible.

The first bands of Beryl will enter southern Missouri and far southeast Kansas tonight. The KC are may see a few showers and thunderstorms by morning.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY MORNING:

The remnants of Beryl will be crossing Missouri bringing very heavy rain to central and eastern Missouri. You can see KC is on the western edge of the widespread rain on this model. The western edge may end up 50-100 miles east of this solution. This means we would see lots of clouds and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows 65°-70° and a light north wind.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING:

Beryl will be exiting Missouri. We will still have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms around the periphery of the circulation of Beryl. We will see highs 80°-85° with a north breeze at 5-15 mph. In areas that see the steady rain from Beryl, highs may be only in the 60s.

The Royals play game 1 of the I-70 series on St. Louis Tuesday at 6:45 PM. Beryl will be exiting, so they may get the game in.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:

We will be very warm and humid with highs mostly 85°-90°. We will also be in northwest flow. This flow will contain some disturbances that could produce small areas of showers and thunderstorms every 12-18 hours. So, this means locations will have 1-2 chances for some thunderstorm activity. We will have more on this the next few days.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST TODAY-WEDNESDAY:

You can see the track of Beryl in the rainfall forecast. There is a very noticeable band of 3"-8" of rain from Houston, TX to Detroit, MI.

Jeff Penner

When we zoom in, the main band is 100-150 miles east of KC. We are near a trace to 1" band due to scattered showers and thunderstorms. This could still shift west or east by 50-100 miles, but either way it looks like the main band stays east of KC.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.