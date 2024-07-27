Weather Blog: Between Very Hot and Thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

Before we look in to our weather, we will look at the weather in France for the Olympics. It was a rainy opening ceremony and it is still rainy over there. They are 7 hours ahead of us, so this is the satrad from 7:15 AM Kansas City time.

Jeff Penner

There is good news in the forecast over in Paris.

While they were seeing rain in Paris, we had a unique sunrise due to high clouds and haze from the stagnant, humid air and also smoke from western Canadian and Pacific Northwest/northern California wild fires.

We are heading in to a pattern next week where we will be in between very hot, dry weather and cooler weather with thunderstorms.

As usual we are on the edge. What does that mean for KC?

Details are in the video below.