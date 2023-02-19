Weather Blog: Big midweek storm in the middle of the USA

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather today through Tuesday. Then, we will see a change as a big storm system forms in the middle of the USA along with the appearance of Arctic air.

So far this winter we have seen more than enough precipitation to have 15"-20" of snow by now. We have seen 11" of rain since Oct. 1 and most of the rain has fallen in the main winter months of January and February. If you use a 10" to 1" snow to rain ratio with our 11" of rain, then we would have seen 110" of snow so far. Now, that is not realistic as we never see all snow from Oct. 1 to Feb. 19.

Jeff Penner

By the 19th of February we should have seen 14.2" of snow. That would require just 13% of our rain being snow. That is realistic. In reality, 8% of our 11" of rain has been snow. So, we are at 8.7" of snow in KC.

Jeff Penner

A big storm will be forming in the middle of the USA this week. It will produce a blizzard and severe weather.

How much rain and snow will we add to our season totals from this storm? Will this big storm help the significant drought ongoing just 100 miles southwest of KC? Details are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.