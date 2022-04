KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good "Good Friday" and Passover bloggers,

Here is what we are tracking on this first night of Passover and Good Friday.

1. We have a big temperature spread today across the area

Jeff Penner

2. An Easter Sunday system

Jeff Penner

3. When will we see more consistent warm air — like in the 70s

The average high this weekend is around 65 degrees.

Details are in the four-minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Easter and Passover weekend.

Stay healthy.

Jeff