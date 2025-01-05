KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Blizzard warning

Good snowy Sunday, bloggers —

If you have heard some rumbling this morning, you are not crazy. We have seen some thundersnow tracking across the city.

As of 7:30 a.m., there was a small area of thundersnows between Emporia, Salina and Wichita. More thundersnow is possible throughout the day.

A thundersnow can produce snow up to 2"-3" per hour!

We may make some history today in Kansas City. If you haven't guessed by now, it involves the amount of snow we may receive.

If we receive 11.9" of snow officially at KCI today, it will be the second-biggest 24-hour snowfall in recorded KC history. Records go back to 1888.

Our forecast is for 10"-15" of snow.

This is also just the fourth time downtown KC has been in a blizzard warning.

This storm has prompted winter storm warnings all the way to the east coast into Delaware.

Here is a look at the blizzard warning timeline.

Details on this potentially historic winter storm are in the video below.

