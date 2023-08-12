Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Calm Saturday, Stormy Sunday

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 09:47:02-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had an active Friday night into early Saturday morning as we were tracking big thunderstorms in northern Missouri where flash flooding and large hail were issues. There might have been a small, brief tornado on the Sullivan/Linn county line as some damage to a grain bin has been reported. Then, some heavy, non severe thunderstorms formed from around KC southeast into southern Missouri. Flash flooding was an issue in some locations, especially between Jefferson City and Osage Beach.

4.jpg

We are quiet today, but a stormy Sunday is possible.

Details are in the 6 minute video below.
Have a great weekend and stay healthy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018