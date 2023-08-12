Weather Blog: Calm Saturday, Stormy Sunday

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had an active Friday night into early Saturday morning as we were tracking big thunderstorms in northern Missouri where flash flooding and large hail were issues. There might have been a small, brief tornado on the Sullivan/Linn county line as some damage to a grain bin has been reported. Then, some heavy, non severe thunderstorms formed from around KC southeast into southern Missouri. Flash flooding was an issue in some locations, especially between Jefferson City and Osage Beach.

Jeff Penner

We are quiet today, but a stormy Sunday is possible.

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy