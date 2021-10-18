Watch
Weather Blog: Calm to Complicated Weather the next 5-7 days

Jeff Penner
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:38:47-04

Good Monday bloggers,

The weather is about as nice as it gets. This great fall weather will last through Saturday with a few minor exceptions.

Tomorrow will be another nice day, but it will be windier.

Some rather big changes are showing up for Sunday into next week. The upper level flow will feature a block in Canada with flow underneath the block across the Plains and Midwest. This flow will become more energetic as the jet stream strengthens in the Pacific Ocean. This is truly a fascinating weather pattern.

The 3 minute video below details the latest on the weather changes.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

