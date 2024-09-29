Weather Blog: Calm Weather around Here, Active in the Tropics

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in a quiet weather pattern. This is nice for outdoor activities, but it is not so great as we are drying out fast. September gave us 5 days of measurable rain and October is starting dry.

We did have a super Sunday sunrise with some high clouds on the eastern horizon. Those clouds are the western edge of the retreating leftovers of Helene and an upper level low. The high clouds were over our sky Friday and Saturday.

Jeff Penner

One part of the world that is not having quiet weather is the tropics. There are 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean with a 3rd possible soon. There may also be another system forming in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Details on the tropics and our next chance of rain is in the 4 minute video below.

