Weather Blog: Calm Weather for now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday morning,

We had a spectacular Saturday sunrise as cirrus and altocumulus, some stratocumulus clouds moved across the sky.

Jeff Penner

Hanukkah begins Sunday, yes it is early this year. The weather looks great if you are heading out somewhere to light the candles for nights one and two. As a matter of fact it looks great through at least night six.

The weather also looks great to put up the Christmas lights the next three days. As a matter of fact it looks good to put up the lights through at least Friday.

How long will this calm and mild weather last?

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Stay healthy.

Please don't drink/text and drive.