Weather Blog: Calm weather for now, then more active

Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 03, 2022
Good Saturday bloggers,

It will be a decent December weather weekend as we see less wind, periods of clouds and a warm up.

This will be a good weekend to put up the holiday lights/decorations and/or clean some leaves that have been blown around all over the place.

The best days to put up lights will be Sunday as it will be warmer. Monday will be good as well, but it will be a bit breezy during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Today will be good with little wind, but it is a bit cold.

Do you have leaves all over the place like me? Today and Sunday and even Monday will be good days. It will be a bit cold today and a bit breezy Monday afternoon. So, I would say Sunday is the best day to do the leaves. That is what I will attempt, but it must be before the Chiefs game!

One area to make sure is rid of leaves is around the air conditioner.

The pattern will likely become increasingly active the next seven-10 days. But, what does that mean? Rain, snow, just clouds and wind?

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy

