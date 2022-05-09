Weather Blog: Challenging record warmth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

The heat is on and we will be challenging record highs this week. At noon today, we are at 88 degrees, which is just 3 degrees away from the record high. We are going for a high of 90 degrees. Let's see how much we warm this afternoon. The high humidity can keep temperatures from warming further.

Now, how long will this last? We are going to need rain soon? The answer to fulfill both questions is tied to when our next cold front arrives.

Answers are in the three-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy,

Jeff