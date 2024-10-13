KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Chance of our 1st freeze, chance of any rain?

Good Sunday evening, bloggers —

We have replaced our near-record warm October weather with below-average temperature weather.

This cooler-than-average weather may lead to our first freeze of the season.

It looks like Wednesday morning is the timing for the first freeze. We are going for a low of 31°.

Jeff Penner

If we see our first freeze Wednesday, Oct. 16, then that will be right on schedule.

Our average first freeze dates are Oct. 11-21, so it is time to bring in the plants.

Jeff Penner

Now, to the other issue: the lack of rain.

We are now at 19 straight days without measurable rain. Since Aug. 1, we are running 31% of average rainfall.

Jeff Penner

There is a storm system showing up for next weekend into early next week, Oct. 19-23.

As of Saturday, it looked like a decent chance to see a period of rain next weekend, but the latest data is showing a problem.

It has the main storm getting stuck in the western U.S. next weekend, keeping us too far east to see rain.

Then, early the following week, it does get pushed out into our area, but when it does, it lacks the punch to bring much rain.

So, as is, the main rain would occur in the western Plains with little to no rain here.

Jeff Penner

Now, the good news is that this is not set yet. Let's see how it looks as we go through this week.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

—