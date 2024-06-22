KSHb 41 Weather Blog | Chance of Saturday evening severe thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

The day started with a lot of high and mid level clouds. These clouds are actually part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto that made landfall in northern Mexico last week.

It tracked west in to northwest Mexico and the clouds have been getting pulled northeast.

Jeff Penner

The clouds made for a pretty sunrise. You can see the crepuscular sun rays shining through the gaps in the clouds.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking heat, humidity and two to three chances of thunderstorms the next seven days.

The first thunderstorm chance is this evening and there is the threat of some severe weather.

Watch the video below for an update:

