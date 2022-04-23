Weather Blog: Chance of severe weather later today, tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

The weekend will be a split screen as today the weather is unsettled, and Sunday it will be very nice.

Today and tonight we are tracking periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe after 4-5 p.m. There are factors favoring widespread severe weather, but some big factors limiting the severe weather threat.

Also, winds will gust to 50 miles per hour today without thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

Today is a big day for reasons other than the weather. I want to wish my son, Skyler, a Happy 16th Birthday! Gary, his godfather, turns 60 on Sunday!

Jeff Penner

Details on all of this weather is in the four minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy and be weather aware.