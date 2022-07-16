Watch Now
Weather Blog: Chance of thunderstorms, then heat intensifies

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 16, 2022
Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a gorgeous Saturday sunrise due to cirrus clouds flowing in from the northwest. These are leftover anvils from overnight thunderstorms in western Nebraska and Kansas mixed with some high level moisture ahead of disturbances tracking out of the Rockies.

One of those disturbances is producing a thin line of showers and a few thunderstorms in eastern Kansas. If they hold together they will arrive around 9-10 a.m. in KC.

We are getting a bit of a break from the heat this weekend due to the above mentioned disturbances from the Rockies that are creating a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend will seem cold compared to what is likely coming next week.

Details on the chance of thunderstorms and potential hottest weather in four years is in the little over four minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

