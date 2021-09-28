Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Changes One Day Away, Tracking Two Storm Systems

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted at 12:17 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:17:07-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have one more hot fall day as two storm systems head this way and change our weather. This change should help any grass seed you have put on your yard. It will also be a good time to fertilize as nothing beats the free water. You should fertilize 3 times in the fall as it will make the grass thicker and keep the weeds away in the Spring.

1.jpg

Details on when and how much free water we will receive is in the almost 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018