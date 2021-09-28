Weather Blog: Changes One Day Away, Tracking Two Storm Systems

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have one more hot fall day as two storm systems head this way and change our weather. This change should help any grass seed you have put on your yard. It will also be a good time to fertilize as nothing beats the free water. You should fertilize 3 times in the fall as it will make the grass thicker and keep the weeds away in the Spring.

Jeff Penner

Details on when and how much free water we will receive is in the almost 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.